Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 7,435 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144,815 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Shares of MASI opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,511 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

