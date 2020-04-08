Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $747,445 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myokardia stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

