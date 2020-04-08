Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,648 shares of company stock valued at $260,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

