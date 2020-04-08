Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.43 Million Stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Myokardia worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.10. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,704 shares of company stock worth $747,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

