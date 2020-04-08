Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.