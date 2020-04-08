Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $11.44 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.