Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,967 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

KRC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

