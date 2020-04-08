Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,896 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

VREX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

