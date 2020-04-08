CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 346.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,598 shares of company stock worth $8,123,370. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

