Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Masimo by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,511 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,712 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

