Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nice by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Nice stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.42.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

