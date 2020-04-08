Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.92 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of CIT Group worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.