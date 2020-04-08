Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

