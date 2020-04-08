Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $59.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.