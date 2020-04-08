Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

