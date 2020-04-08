Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

BAM stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after buying an additional 90,220 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

