Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of BFST opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

