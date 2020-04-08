Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

