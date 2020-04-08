Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNCE. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of CNCE opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

