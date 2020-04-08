CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

CDK opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

