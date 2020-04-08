Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSTR. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

