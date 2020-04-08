Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,669 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,230% compared to the average daily volume of 802 put options.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from to in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

