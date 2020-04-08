Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to “Buy”

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut Enquest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Enquest has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

