Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

EXTN opened at $4.25 on Monday. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

