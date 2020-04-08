Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCAU. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.