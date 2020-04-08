First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.