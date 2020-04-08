First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Get First Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Bank by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bank by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.