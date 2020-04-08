alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOX. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.16 ($19.96).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €12.95 ($15.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.35.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.