Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Analysts expect that Landec will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 665,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

