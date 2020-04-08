Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €95.00 by Morgan Stanley

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.45 ($114.48).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €66.58 ($77.42) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

