Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.