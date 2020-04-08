Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OceanaGold (OGC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OceanaGold (TSE: OGC):

3/31/2020 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – OceanaGold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGC opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. OceanaGold Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of $939.67 million and a P/E ratio of 73.50.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.