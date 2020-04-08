Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OceanaGold (OGC)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OceanaGold (TSE: OGC):

  • 3/31/2020 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/27/2020 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2020 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/19/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/28/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2020 – OceanaGold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 2/17/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2020 – OceanaGold was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGC opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. OceanaGold Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of $939.67 million and a P/E ratio of 73.50.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OceanaGold
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OceanaGold
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meta Financial Group
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meta Financial Group
SAP PT Set at €120.00 by Credit Suisse Group
SAP PT Set at €120.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Boyd Group Income Fund – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Boyd Group Income Fund – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Baytex Energy – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Baytex Energy – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Lianluo Smart versus Silk Road Medical Financial Comparison
Lianluo Smart versus Silk Road Medical Financial Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report