Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meta Financial Group (CASH)

4/2/2020 – Meta Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

4/1/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Meta Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

