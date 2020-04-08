SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €120.00 ($139.53) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.00 ($150.00).

Shares of SAP opened at €101.40 ($117.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.47.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

