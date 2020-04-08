Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE: BYD):

3/31/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$230.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$190.00.

3/30/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

3/30/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$190.00.

3/23/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$190.00.

3/20/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$208.00 to C$176.00.

3/19/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$250.00.

3/19/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$200.00.

3/19/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$184.00.

3/9/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$215.00 to C$250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$152.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$182.76. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 48.82.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

