Baytex Energy (BTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):
- 3/25/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/22/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.
- 3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.50.
- 3/16/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.80 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.50.
- 3/13/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.60.
- 3/12/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.
- 3/10/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.50.
- 3/10/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00.
- 3/5/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2020 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.
- 2/12/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$3.50 to C$3.00.
Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 million and a P/E ratio of -18.86. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.1966102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
