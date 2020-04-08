Baytex Energy (BTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

3/25/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.50.

3/16/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.80 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.50.

3/13/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.60.

3/12/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

3/10/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.50.

3/10/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00.

3/5/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

2/12/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 million and a P/E ratio of -18.86. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.1966102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

