Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) versus Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Financial Comparison

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Silk Road Medical -82.73% -165.90% -27.44%

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 13.26 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 16.07 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -23.88

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lianluo Smart and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.29%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

