Contrasting Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kosmos Energy and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.84, suggesting a potential upside of 431.65%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.24 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -18.20 SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.11 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -3.69% -2.44% -0.48% SandRidge Energy -168.38% -4.39% -3.36%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

