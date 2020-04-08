Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) vs. DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Critical Contrast

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Washington Federal and DNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than DNB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and DNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.73 $210.26 million $2.61 9.89 DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.90 $10.68 million $2.48 18.63

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and DNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 29.22% 10.01% 1.23% DNB Financial 20.19% 9.48% 0.96%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats DNB Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

