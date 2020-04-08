Head-To-Head Contrast: Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) versus Macy’s (OTCMKTS:M)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seven & i and Macy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.07 $564.00 million $2.91 2.03

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seven & i and Macy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Macy’s 8 5 1 0 1.50

Macy’s has a consensus target price of $15.23, indicating a potential upside of 157.71%. Given Macy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 2.30% 14.47% 4.23%

Summary

Macy’s beats Seven & i on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. As of February 28, 2019, it operated 917 stores in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the production, consultation, and design of residential and commercial space. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. It also operated macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, the company offers licenses for its stores; and operates a beauty products and spa retailer under the bluemercury name. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

