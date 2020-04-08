Contrasting Chewy (CHWY) and Its Competitors

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chewy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -52.87 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $456.56 million 12.05

Chewy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Chewy Competitors 261 951 2675 90 2.65

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Chewy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.74% -19.03% -6.99%

Summary

Chewy rivals beat Chewy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

