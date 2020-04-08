Head-To-Head Survey: KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KERRY GRP PLC/S and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERRY GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 12.79% 14.82% 11.33%

0.1% of KERRY GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KERRY GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KERRY GRP PLC/S and SYSMEX CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERRY GRP PLC/S 2 1 0 0 1.33 SYSMEX CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KERRY GRP PLC/S and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERRY GRP PLC/S $7.80 billion 2.36 $638.33 million N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.70 $371.02 million $0.90 40.37

KERRY GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than SYSMEX CORP/ADR.

Dividends

KERRY GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats KERRY GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KERRY GRP PLC/S

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes a portfolio of functional ingredients and actives; and offers taste and nutrition technologies, systems, and solutions. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish, the United Kingdom, and international markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions for supermarket chains, convenience stores, and independent retailers under the LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Galtee, Richmond, Wall's, Mattessons, Fridge Raiders, Fire & Smoke, and Yollies brand names. It also produces supermarket private label products, such as chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, and cheese and dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

