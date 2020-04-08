Comparing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 6 9 0 2.50 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 174.06%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.83%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.25 $45.24 million $2.08 7.27 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.34 $1.46 million $0.27 38.15

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 3.89% 13.49% 3.91% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

