Contrasting Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Paramount Group pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -4.44% -0.72% -0.39% Kimco Realty 35.43% 7.95% 3.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.71 -$36.90 million $0.98 9.34 Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 3.41 $410.61 million $1.47 6.22

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paramount Group and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kimco Realty 0 10 2 0 2.17

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 109.81%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.