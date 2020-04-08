Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NYSE:PLAY) Head to Head Comparison

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yum China and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 2 6 0 2.75 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 11 3 0 2.21

Yum China currently has a consensus target price of $50.94, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $33.21, indicating a potential upside of 176.96%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Yum China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Yum China pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yum China has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 1.86 $713.00 million $1.88 23.06 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.27 $100.26 million $3.02 3.97

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 8.12% 22.96% 10.51% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 7.40% 44.38% 4.54%

Volatility & Risk

Yum China has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum China beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

