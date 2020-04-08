Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

