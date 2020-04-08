Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.60 ($71.63).

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRN shares. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

ETR:KRN opened at €49.38 ($57.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Krones has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

