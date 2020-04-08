Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,768,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,775,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,907 shares of company stock worth $2,081,859. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

