ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASGN opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

