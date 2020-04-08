Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,579.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

